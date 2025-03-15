Ashley Graham is set to make her debut on Broadway.

The 37-year-old model has been cast as Roxie Hart in a Broadway production of 'Chicago', and Ashley is thrilled to be taking on a "new challenge".

The brunette beauty said in a statement: "I'm honoured to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart.

"I'm deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company."

Ashley has also taken to social media to share the news with her Instagram followers.

The model - who has already started rehearsing for her role - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "It’s official. I AM BROADWAY-BOUND!!!

"I can’t believe I’m finally able to share that I’m making my Broadway debut in @chicagomusical! I’ll be playing THE Roxie Hart (!!) at the Ambassador Theatre from Tuesday, April 15, through Sunday, May 25—EEEEK!!! (sic)"

Ashley admitted that starring in the production is the realisation of a long-held ambition.

She continued: "I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019… be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!! (sic)"

Ashley also shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her preparations, admitting that she "can't believe this is happening".

The runway star added: "I'm just so nervous and excited and obviously very emotional, but this is something that I have been prepping for - really excited for!"

Meanwhile, Ashley previously suggested setbacks have been the keys to her career success.

The model told OprahDaily: "I have to work just as hard as anybody else to get the things that I want in life.

"I've always been a hard worker, but sometimes hard work just isn't enough. And that's okay. Now I use my losses to fuel me and push me even harder."