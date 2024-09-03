Ashley Park feels "lucky" to have Paul Forman by her side as she navigates fame.

Ashley Park met her boyfriend Paul Forman on the set of Emily in Paris

The 33-year-old actress struck up a relationship with her 'Emily in Paris' co-star Paul, 30, after meeting him on set for the third season of the Netflix hit and is grateful that he can be with her at events such as red carpet premieres when she starts to feel "really overwhelmed" by everything.

She told Access Hollywood: "It's so wild. How lucky am I that he's here with me and he can just be a rock for me when things are chaotic? Sometimes, joyful experiences are really overwhelming so it's so nice to have my friendship with Lily [Collins], my relationship with Paul and going to all these things with someone that you really care about makes it feel like a joyful day.

"If you both have to be the rocks all the time, then it'll be okay when you're both being shiny little stars too."

The Broadway star - who battled leukaemia when she was 15 - was hospitalised with critical septic shock in January and made a "fluke" recovery but admitted that her ordeal "definitely cemented" her relationship with Paul and knew then that he was the "right one" for her.

She said: "It's been two years now since we've been together, we were a bit private about it at first but [my health scare] definitely cemented things. When you meet a person that you think is the right one and you know is the right one, I feel very settled."

Ashley was enjoying a vacation with Paul when she fell ill and recently admitted that she probably "wouldn't have made it" had he not been there to support her.

She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: “When I went to the ER and ICU for the first time, I was in the Maldives with Paul. I don’t think I would’ve made it without him. Everybody else was on the other side of the world from us."