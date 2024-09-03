Ashley Park loved working with Meryl Streep on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 33-year-old actress starred alongside Meryl, 75, on season three of the mystery comedy-drama series, and Ashley has now admitted to feeling overwhelmed when she received praise from her award-winning co-star.

Ashley - who also stars on the hit Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' - said on the 'Dinner's on Me' podcast: "You know how at the end of Broadway shows, when you leave a show, you have everyone sign your Playbill? I was like, 'Oh, that'd be fun. Let me just do that.' And everyone was signing their name.

"I gave it to Meryl and she signed it and she gave it back to me. And it said, 'I see you, Ash.' She was just like, 'I really, I really see you. You're doing it.'"

Ashley actually still feels emotional about her interaction with Meryl.

She shared: "Like still, it's a year later, and it makes me want to cry."

Similarly, Selena Gomez recently confessed to feeling inspired by Meryl.

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside the Hollywood icon on 'Only Murders in the Building' and Selena recalled being brought to tears by one scene in particular.

Selena - who plays Mabel Mora on the acclaimed TV show - told The Hollywood Reporter: "My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it acappella, live every time, and I cried.

"I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."