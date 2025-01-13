Ashley Tisdale has thanked celebrity pals in her "mom group" for supporting her during "dark moments".

Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her mental health struggles during the California wildfires

The 39-year-old actress - who is mom to daughters Jupiter, three, and three-month-old Emerson with her husband Christopher French - gave a shout out to friends including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor in a candid post on Instagram in which she described how pals have been checking in on each other amid the terrifying wildfires which have been ravaging southern California.

She wrote: "There are times in life due to my mental health where I feel very alone even when I'm out to dinner with friends.

"This experience has shown me how many amazing people I have in my life and I am far from alone. The amount of people checking in with each other is so amazing. You realize in dark moments you have each other. The human connection is not lost.

"Shout out to the mom group that's there in the highs and lows."

She went on to tag pals and fellow moms including Duff, Moore and Trainor.

Ashley's post came after she admitted the outbreak of fires had left her feeling terrified worrying about how to look after her kids during the disaster.

In a previous message shared on the social media platform, she wrote: "It's all too much. Trying to be a parent to my two kids while I'm scared as hell and calling my own parents. I'm traumatized."

Ashley's home is not believed to have been affected by the fires, which have been raging since last week, but her friend Many Moore recently revealed her house is still standing but it's no longer "liveable".

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing.

"For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor [husband] Taylor Goldsmith and [brother-in-law] Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned.

"We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws.

"My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt.

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."