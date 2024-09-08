Ashley Tisdale has given birth to her second child.

Ashley Tisdale has given birth (c) Instagram

The 'High School Musical' actress and her husband Christopher French welcomed daughter Emerson Clover, a sister for three-year-old Jupiter, into the world on Friday (06.09.24), she has announced on Instagram.

Ashley shared a photo of herself, Christopher, and their older child holding the newborn's hand and wrote: "Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24 [clover leaf emoji] (sic)".

Last month, the 39-year-old star admitted she was "ready" to give birth because she'd been unwell and in pain.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready.

"I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organised, so don’t come yet!. BUT I’ve been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection.

"My whole body hurts and I literally can't wait to get that baby out. I think they make the last month this hard so you're willing to throw yourself into something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway."

But Ashley had also admitted she feels nervous about becoming a parent for a second time because the first time around was mentally and physically tough.

In a video posted on TikTok, she explained: "After I had Jupiter, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ I think it was like, physically really hard on me.

"It was just like, not for me the most amazing experience ...

"I was very nervous [about the second pregnancy] and had a lot of fear in the beginning, being like ‘Oh my gosh can I do this again? Can I physically do this again? Can I mentally do this again?’

"I think I obviously got over that fear. I suffered with postpartum depression the first time and so that definitely scared me, thinking about, oh having another one, like just going through that again."

However, she was pleased that Jupiter is happy about the baby.

She added: "I’m excited and Jupiter’s excited. She keeps telling everybody the big news – that she’s going to be a big sister."