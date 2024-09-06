Ashton Kutcher has admitted "toxic masculinity" has affected his parenting.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children

The 46-year-old actor has daughter Wyatt, nine, and son Dimitri, seven, with wife Mila Kunis and he admitted he behaves differently with his two kids as he is more protective of his little girl.

Speaking on the 'Throwbacks' podcast, he said: “I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life.

“And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

Discussing how he parents his kids "differently", he added: “My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs.'

“[With] my daughter I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”

The 'Vengeance' actor noted the "toxic masculinity" he's experienced through his life has allowed him to treat his son differently, but admitted Mila also adopts different approaches with their two kids.

He said: "I also notice the same thing with my wife, like, she’s very strict on our daughter and, like, a gushball with our son.

"I think we balance each other in that way.”

Ashton is an avid sports fan and serves as a coach for Dimitri's flag football team.

And though it's just a kids' team, the 'Just Married' star prepares for each game very intensely.

He said: “I took game film on the other teams. And then I drew up all the plays it is so bonkers the extent that I went and had more fun coaching flag football than I could have possibly imagined.”