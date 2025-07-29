Aubrey O'Day has suggested Sean 'Diddy' Combs influenced her decision to get plastic surgery.

Aubrey O'Day has opened up about her surgeries

The 41-year-old singer stars in Danity Kane, the band created by Diddy, and Aubrey has revealed how the hip-hop star influenced her decision to go under the knife.

During an appearance on Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Aubrey explained: "It started with being in a girl group. The demands I noticed of my looks. Diddy was ... this is a hard topic for me. I was the sexy one, and that needed to be who I was at all times."

Aubrey admitted to having one big regret about her surgeries, describing her lips as being "very ducky".

She said: "I immediately think of these f****** lips on the top of my face.

"They're, like, very uneven, they stick out, they're very ducky. You know, not all surgeons are built the same and some don't have the balls to tell you we need to stop here."

Diddy was recently found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution at a trial in New York. However, the music mogul was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Aubrey took to social media following the trial to express her concerns.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’m still unpacking the magnitude of it all. The cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable. It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs—only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury."

Meanwhile, Aubrey denied having plastic surgery in a 2019 interview.

The singer claimed at the time that she simply knew lots of beauty "tricks".

Aubrey told Us Weekly: "I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters. I know all the tricks and I use them."

The music star also insisted she's not bothered by criticism of her appearance.

Asked if she's concerned by her critics, Aubrey replied: "Not at all. When I was 17 maybe. I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read any more, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves."