Aubrey O'Day says Sean 'Diddy' Combs' being arrested was "a win for women all over the world".

The 40-year-old singer - who signed to the rap mogul's Bad Boy Records as part of Danity Cane in 2005, and claimed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage him or his record label - reacted to the news of his arrest this week, amid allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, all of which he has denied, and admitted she feels "validated".

Aubrey - who was removed from Danity Cane alongside Wanita 'D. Woods' Woodgett due to tensions with Diddy in 2008 - posted to X: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me.

Things are finally changing."

Following his arrest, Diddy was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 54-year-old rap star pleaded not guilty after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, during a court hearing in New York on Tuesday (17.09.24).

Marc Agnifilo - Diddy's lawyer - says his client intends to clear his name.

Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky confirmed that Diddy will stay in detention until his sex trafficking trial begins - but Agnifilo intends to fight the decision.

He told reporters: "Tomorrow we fight again. And we'll fight every day, until we don't have to fight anymore."

Meanwhile, an indictment recently outlined the charges levelled against the music mogul.

The indictment read: "For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a ‘Puff Daddy,’ a/k/a ‘P Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘PD,’ a/k/a ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct (sic)"

Meanwhile, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, also alleged that the rapper maintained control over his victims by "giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance".