Aubrey O'Day has branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs "selfish" for having his children attend his sex trafficking trial.

The disgraced rapper - who has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution - is currently on trial in New York and his kids Quincy, 33, Justin, 31, Christian, 27, Chance, 18 and twins D’Lila and Jessie, also 18 were seen in the courtroom during the first days of testimony over the last week.

And former Danity Kane member Aubrey blasted the decision for Diddy's family to hear harrowing tales of the alleged abuse he subjected people to.

Speaking on iHeartRadio's 'Amy Robach + T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial' podcast, she said: "The fact that the kids are being are marching up to that court.

"I don't know any father that would want their children to sit through [that kind of] testimony."

Arguing Combs was "being selfish", she added: "In my opinion, it feels like 'Daddy needs you in court because Daddy needs all the optics to look in his favour.' "

Aubrey - who signed to the rap mogul's Bad Boy Records as part of Danity Kane in 2005, and claimed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage him or his record label - finds the trial "bittersweet" but hopes recording the podcast will help her to move on.

She told People magazine: "This trial is bittersweet for me, as I've been speaking the truth about Diddy for 20 years now.

"This podcast is the first step in reclaiming my voice and career that I was robbed of when I was abruptly fired from my band in order to appear discredited.

"My heart goes out to all the victims, especially those who could have been spared, had anyone taken these claims seriously prior.

"My sincere hope is that justice will prevail and for there to be further systemic changes within the music industry to prevent all forms of abuse from those in a position of power."

Despite speculation, Aubrey had confirmed on the podcast she wouldn't be called to testify during the trial, which is set to run for several weeks.

She said: "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of... I did have a meeting with Homeland Security.

"I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying."