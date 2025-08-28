Austin Butler plans to "disappear" after the Caught Stealing press tour.

Austin Butler plans to step back from the spotlight

The 34-year-old actor - who stars in the new crime thriller alongside Regina King, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Bad Bunny - has revealed that he intends to take a step back from the spotlight once the press tour ends.

Speaking to Extra, Austin shared: "After this press tour, I’m going to turn my phone off and I’m going to disappear. I find that that’s very, very good for the brain.

"Just get away from the noise, you know? Spend some time in nature."

Austin admitted that he loves to be "around lovely people".

He added: "Be of service. That’s something that I think about a lot."

Austin also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Zoe Kravitz.

The Hollywood star explained: "You learn a lot … The ideas that she comes up with are really creative and nuanced, and she understands story. It’s a great thing to get to work with somebody like that."

Meanwhile, Austin previously admitted that he's still trying to understand fame.

Asked how he was coping with the pressures of success, Austin told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’m trying to figure that out. One interesting thing is that internally not much changes – it’s just a collective idea of who you are that changes (from others.)

"And then, in every interview, you try to talk about who you actually are, but it’s so complex to try to quantify that.

"I just need to realise how privileged I am. And we all are – to have the life that we have."

What's more, Austin revealed that he "resonates" with "timeless" movie stars.

Austin - whose previous acting credits include Elvis and Dune: Part Two - explained: "I resonate with Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Serge Gainsbourg. It’s not about quick fashion – when you look at a photo of McQueen from years ago, you think he could wear that today and look just as cool. Those are the people I look at.

"I just love this idea of timelessness."