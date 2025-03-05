Ayda Field Williams felt like a failure for not carrying her baby when she used a surrogate.

Robbie Williams with Ayda Field Williams

The actress is married to pop star Robbie Williams and the couple have four children, Teddy, 12, Charlie, 10, Coco, six, and five-year-old Beau, together.

For her youngest two children, the couple used a surrogate to carry them and deliver them safely in the world.

The 45-year-old star has now bravely admitted that she felt like a "failure" at the time for not being able to be pregnant and carry her own baby.

Speaking on the first episode of 'Loose Women: The Podcast', she said: "I remember I had a friend that was pregnant at the same time and I felt deep shame that she got to be pregnant and I wasn’t ... I felt like it was a failure on my behalf.”

Ayda went on to explain that when her daughter Coco was born, she delivered her out of her surrogate herself.

She added: “I delivered Coco out of our surrogate, me with my own hands, looking at another woman who’s sharing the most beautiful journey, a true sisterhood, motherhood moment that is so powerful I couldn’t begin to describe it.”

Previously, Robbie explained that the two youngest children had to be conceived using frozen sperm.

He said: "I’ll put it this way: I ran out of juice! We had sperm and eggs frozen because we wanted to have more after our first two wonderful children. And now that they’re in the world, I know even more what a gift it is."

He added: "The surrogate was a very special woman, one of the most amazing people I have ever met in my life. We are forever grateful to her."

