Russell Howard is a dad.

Baby joy for Russell Howard

The 44-year-old comedian revealed he and wife Cerys Morgan secretly welcomed a son three months ago.

He told The Times: "I wake up at 8 o’clock most mornings, have a shower, then head to the station for a train into London. After 12 years of living in Primrose Hill we’ve moved out to Beaconsfield. We have a three-month-old son and a new puppy. My wife, who is a doctor, works in a hospital nearby. So we’re giving this new life a spin.

"Six months ago my evenings would have been spent getting ready to go out and perform in front of a thousand people, but now evenings find me sitting on the sofa watching TV with my son on my chest.

"I'm tired a lot. It's funny, when you become a parent everybody compliments you on your baby, but they will freely turn to you and say that you look like s***, that your face should be on a government watch list or something.

"So I try to get sleep whenever I can. Right now, I need it."

Russell and Cerys - who works as a geriatrician - first started dating in 2004 and announced their engagement in 2018.

They tied the knot in 2019 and moved from London to Buckinghamshire to raise their son.

And Russell - who is working on a podcast 'Wonderbox' - revealed he has had to make a number of adjustments to his routine since becoming a dad.

He said: "In the afternoons I like to run or lift weights in the gym, but these days — because of the podcast and the baby — I fit things in when I can."