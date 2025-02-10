Lea Thompson is a grandmother.

The 63-year-old actress, famed for her role in ‘Back to the Future’, announced online the arrival of her first grandchild after her eldest daughter, Madelyn Deutch, 33, had a baby girl.

She said on Instagram alongside photos of the newborn: “Welcome to this crazy beautiful world, little girl.”

Madelyn and her husband, Zach Carlisle, called their child Robbie June Carlisle, who was born on 2 February.

Lea added alongside her snaps of the baby: “Robbie June Carlisle! I’m a grandmother, friends! Such joy and happiness is singing in my heart.

“I am so grateful and proud of Maddie and Zach for having the faith and grace to take a chance on love. Howie, Zoey and I are... .”

Lea and her husband, director Howard Deutch, are also parents to actress Zoey Deutch, 30.

Zoey celebrated her niece’s arrival by sharing photos on her Instagram Stories, including one of a sleeping Robbie captioned: “The literal love of my life.”

She posted a picture from the hospital, with her baby on her lap, captioned: “Our rainbow girl.”

She also said her family was “so grateful” to have their friends loved ones in their lives.

Lea, renowned for her role as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, has been married to Howard since 1989.

Their daughters Madelyn and Zoey have both pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with the family collaborating on the 2017 film ‘The Year of Spectacular Men’, which marked Lea’s directorial debut, with Madelyn writing and starring in the film, and Zoey also featuring in a leading role.