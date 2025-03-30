AJ McLean and Nick Carter once had a fistfight in front of a naked Kevin Richardson.

The 47-year-old singer revealed that he and Backstreet Boys co-star Nick, 45, got into an altercation over a comic book in front of their bandmate Kevin, 53, who had been trying to break things up when his towel fell down.

Speaking live on stage at a 'Music of the 90s' event as moderated by PEOPLE magazine, he said: "Nick and I have actually been the only ones ever [to have a fistfight].

"He was a big comic book collector, and I went through a really bad acne phase when I was a teenager. I was 14 or 15, and he kept calling me pizza face. And he had just picked up an 'Alien vs. Predator' number one.

"I was like, 'Call me pizza face one more time,' And I held the comic book over the sink at Kevin's apartment with a lighter. I didn't realize that the flame was at its highest, so it burst into flames. I'm like 'Oh s***!'

"To make it worse, then I turn the water on. So now it's it's burnt and it's soggy, and he came up and put me in a headlock and just started punching the back of my head.

"At this time, Kevin, Brian and Howie lived together, so Brian was in his room on the phone. Kevin came out, in a towel out of the shower. Towel falls off. "

The 'Everybody' hitmaker then recalled that his bandmate Howie Dorough, 51, arrived at the scene to take it all in as he begged Kevin to cover himself up and tried to comprehend just how much was happening all at the same time.

"That's when Howie runs out, sits down. He's eating popcorn like it's a movie. He's like, 'This is amazing.

"And I'm like, 'Damn it! Kevin, put it away. Nick, stop punching me. What's happening? There was so much happening at one time!"