No 'bad blood' between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

There is no "bad blood" between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum following their sudden split.

The 35-year-old actress, 35, and the 44-year-old actor are believed to have split last weekend, almost exactly a year after they got engaged but they have "been in touch" and are remaining friendly.

An insider told Page Six : “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.

"They both handled the breakup very maturely but they came to a mutual [understanding] that they were better off friends than romantic partners."

And, Zoë's father Lenny Kravitz has no hard feelings” towards Channing.

The insider said: "He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy."

Zoë and Channing met in 2021 while they were working together on the actress’ directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’, which came out in August and they announced their engagement after two years of dating in 2023.

However, their romance reportedly "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting it the movie.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Ultimately once the project ended, they saw they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

Channing previously wed actress Jenna Dewan in 2009 and they divorced in 2018. They share daughter Everly, 11.

Meanwhile, Zoë married Karl Glusman in 2019 and they divorced in 2021.