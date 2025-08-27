Bad Bunny find acting to be more "personal" than making and performing his music.

Bad Bunny enjoys the challenge of acting

The 31-year-old rapper has starred in a number of high-profile movies in recent years, including F9, Bullet Train, and Happy Gilmore 2, and he admits that it's markedly different to performing in front of a live crowd.

Speaking to Extra, he explained: "When you’re performing, you’re in front of a lot of people, they’re watching you right there. When you are acting and doing these movies, you know that they’re going to see, they’re going to watch you, but not … you can feel like it’s more something personal."

Despite this, the rap star relishes the challenge of making music and acting.

He shared: "You can express your feeling and be whoever you want … In music, I try to be more of myself and movies, you can live another life and be another person."

The Mia hitmaker stars alongside the likes of Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, and Liev Schreiber in Caught Stealing, the new comedy crime thriller.

And the rapper hopes that his fans will enjoy his performance in the film.

He said: "I hope the people like what I did, that people like my job ’cause I made it with so much love and passion."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny previously credited his success in the US to "hardworking Latinos" who live in the country.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, he explained: "At the end of the day, my success in the United States I owe to the hardworking Latinos who have helped make the country what it is today."

Despite this, the chart-topping star admitted that he tried to "pretend" that he was someone else at the start of his career.

The singer - who previously dated model Kendall Jenner - said: "Maybe at the very beginning of my career, I tried to pretend I was someone that I’m not, but I learnt that that’s the way artists lose themselves.

"It’s because they forgot about themselves - them as a person - and invented a fictitious personality."