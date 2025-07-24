Bad Bunny cried when he met Adam Sandler

Bad Bunny "cried" the first time he met Adam Sandler.

The 31-year-old rapper - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - has a cameo appearance in Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2, and the two stars has recalled the first time they encountered each other as an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the musician said: "I would say we met through text message... The first time that I saw him, it was at a Lakers game."

Sandler, 58, revealed his daughter had recognised Bad Bunny across the court and got excited.

He revealed: "And then we locked eyes. And then I gave you some love from across the court."

The Me Porto Monito hitmaker - who had waited a long time to meet the comedy actor and was a "little tipsy" at the game - admitted: "When he [made] eye contact with me, I was like, 'Bro!' I cried.

"[I told myself] 'I can't cry at courtside... He knows who I am!'

"I was waiting for that moment. I'd been to a lot of Lakers game. I saw every celebrity, big never Adam Sandler."

Bad Bunny recently revealed he is hoping to “explore different genres” in film after appearing in Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking to E! News, he said: “I hope to keep doing comedy, but also, I am hoping to explore different genres, like drama … keep doing action, like Bullet Train.”

He was showered with praise by co-star Sandler, who led the Netflix movie as the titular golfer.

He gushed: “[Bad Bunny] is just in it. They call ‘action’ and Benito is ready to go, and stays focused and was the guy he wanted to be the whole time.”

Happy Gilmore 2 - which is the sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy movie Happy Gilmore - follows the retired hockey player-turned-golf legend as he returns to the green to mentor a hot-headed new prodigy.

When an old rival resurfaces, Happy must reclaim his swing and his spirit to save the game he loves.