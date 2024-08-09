J Balvin says becoming a father brought him "peace".

J Balvin on how fatherhood changed him

The 39-year-old singer welcomed son Rico, three, with model Valentina Ferrer in 2021 and says Rico is the best thing that's ever happened to him.

He told PEOPLE: "I became a father three years ago. That's one of the things that really marks this new album. I think that's really powerful. It also reminds me that I'm at peace. I know what I want more than ever.

"When my son was born, a switch went off in my brain that I have to enjoy life, and check all the small details and be grateful for all of them. I think this album comes from a really beautiful and grateful energy, more mature, and always keeping my DNA of good vibes."

Three years after the release of his fifth album 'Jose', Balvin has dropped new record 'Rayo' and he says his new attitude to life is evident in the music.

He said: "This album is inspired by when I was a kid doing music just for the love of the music, forgetting about the business. This is something that reminded me of my childhood when I wanted to be an artist. When I was the most hungry, it's when I was a kid.

"Now, I still feel the same hunger that I had before, but I don't have to prove myself and I just enjoy the process of the music. That's why it's so important to me, this album, because I just had fun doing it.

"The beautiful thing was I didn't plan to make an album. It was just day by day, doing music for fun, and we ended up being like, 'Wow, we have so many songs. It's time to give the people a package of good energy.'"