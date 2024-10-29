J Balvin will remember Liam Payne as "a great friend".

Liam Payne died aged 31

The pop star died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, aged 31, and Balvin has now paid a glowing tribute to his showbiz pal, admitting that he's been hit "really hard" by the news.

The '6 AM' hitmaker told 'Extra': "He's a great friend, because to me, he's always going to be, you know, in spirit. He's a great friend. He was always nice, humble, always smiling.

"I was checking a couple of pictures from, like, three years ago, we were performing in Mexico. So, it really hit me really hard because I'm an advocate of mental health, and seeing how he went to this dark moment, dark time ... It's just really sad, but it's good to create the awareness around the world to, you know, take care of your mind."

Liam shot to fame as part of One Direction in the early 2010s, and his former bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - previously paid tribute to the singer.

The chart-topping group - who have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016 - said in a statement on social media: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry. (sic)"