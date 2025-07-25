Bam Margera has declared no amount of money could convince him to return to Jackass.

The TV star, 45, shot to fame as a member of the stunt show's cast back in the 2000s appearing in the small screen series as well as a number of films, but Bam struggled with substance abuse issues and he was cut from 2022 movie Jackass Forever - Bam has now insisted he will never forgive his former castmates.

He told CinemaBlend: "They have like new dudes, and what they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it and I just, you couldn't offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them.

"The damage has been done."

Bam alleged he was wrongfully fired from the movie and he went on to to sue Paramount as well as his co-star Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze.

The court case was settled in 2022.

After Jackass, Bam featured in his own reality show Viva La Bam, which ran for five seasons. When asked if he would ever consider reviving the show, Bam insisted his life has moved on and he can't go back.

He added to the publication: "I just feel like that type of show has completely run its course. “Living with my parents, and painting the whole kitchen blue, and having my mom freak out - to end something like that, and then your life moves on.

"You get your own house, with your own wife and you have a kid … I would have to move back in with my parents and re-mess with ’em after giving them a 15-year break. It would just be weird."

Bam has a son with his second wife Nicole Boyd. He married his third wife Dannii Marie last year.

The TV star previously credited Dannii with helping him get sober after years of addiction issues.

In his wedding vows, Bam said: "Exactly one year ago, I was checking into the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles to check out. I bought enough drugs to not want to wake up and I said, ‘God if I do wake up, eff you, but you better deliver me the hottest eye candy with A-cup t**s and a tan pitbull'."

He added: "I love you and I’ll love you forever and I’ll take care of you. You got rid of all the d***heads and goons and made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding and I cannot thank you enough."