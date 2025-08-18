Barbara Palvin has undergone surgery for endometriosis after suffering years of pain and "sleepless nights".

The 31-year-old model - who is married to actor Dylan Sprouse - has revealed she spent years battling symptoms of the condition, in which tissue grows outside the uterus, but she struggled to get a diagnosis until recently and she's now undergone an operation which should help relieve her pain.

In a post on Instagram, Barbara explained: "Hi guys, it’s been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share - for some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods.

"Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me.

"But recently I’ve been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that."

The Victoria's Secret star went on to add: "I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations.

"So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference."

Barbara went on to encourage others to talk to doctors if they think their symptoms could be linked to the condition because goping without treatment could lead to longterm complications.

She added: "If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed. "

The model revealed she took three months off work to allow herself to "heal" but she's now feeling good and is ready to get back to work again.

She concluded: "I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."