Barbie Ferreira can be 'overly sensitive' as an actress

The 28-year-old star found fame when she was cast as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series 'Euphoria' but claimed that sometimes performers can be seen as commodities within the industry so she has to rely on a "chosen family" to get by.

She told TooFab: "I also feel as an actor, maybe I'm a little bit overly sensitive and a little more dramatic than most people, so [a chosen family] is heavily needed.

"Especially, my personality type, I need to find people who really believe in me and don't see me as anything other than who I really am. It is to help me.

"So many people can see you as a money thing and they just throw you out when they don't want you anymore"

Meanwhile, Barbie is now starring in the new comedy-drama film 'Bob Trevino Likes It' - which follows two characters who form a friendship after meeting on social media - opposite John Leguizamo and explained that she has become "close" with several people she has met online since getting to grips with it when she was a child.

She said: "I've met a lot of my friends from the internet. Usually we have mutual people, not complete strangers out of nowhere.

"I've been on the internet since I was 11 years old, so I've learned a lot ... but I have met some of my closest friends that I have from the internet and kind of being like strange, artsy weirdos, that being something that got us together.

"I think that the internet is really great for connection, especially when you use it in a wholesome way."