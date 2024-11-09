Barry Keoghan is "in awe" of Sabrina Carpenter's work ethic.

The 32-year-old actor has heaped praise on the blonde beauty, after she received six Grammy nominations.

Barry - who has been dating Sabrina since late 2023 - said on 'The Jess Cagle Show': "I’m really, really happy for her. I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot, lads."

The 'Dunkirk' star also admitted to being wowed by Sabrina's work ethic.

Barry shared: "I don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know?

"I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her [commitment] and the standards that she sets, especially being on that [‘Please Please Please’] music video. She knows the vision, she knows what she wants, and it’s, yeah…"

Barry recently admitted that he feels "incredibly blessed" to be dating Sabrina.

Asked about their romance on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', Barry said: "I knew you'd do this. Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed.

"Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah. Pretty special."

Prior to that, Sabrina revealed how she came to cast Barry in her 'Please Please Please' music video.

The 25-year-old pop star told 'CBS Sunday Morning': "I, genuinely - like, a not-even-biased opinion - I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it."

Sabrina also revealed that Barry is a big fan of her music.

The singer - who first gained recognition on the TV show 'Girl Meets World' - said: "He likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song. [He] does like my music a lot, yeah."