Barry Keoghan 'forever grateful' to man who brought him to rehab

The 32-year-old actor revealed the special bond he shares with his trusted driver Niall, who got on a plane with him to deliver him to a rehab facility in England when he was struggling.

Barry told Hollywood Authentic: “Niall literally drove me and put me on a plane himself, came with me and brought me to the rehab in England. I went back to visit. It was nice to see the staff again, and for them to see the change in me. They were quite emotional about it. I’m forever grateful. When I say that Niall is the best, I mean it, because no one else put me on the plane, by the hand, literally got on the plane with me.”

Barry also shared his family’s experience with rehab, including his mother – who died from heroin addiction 20 years ago – and his brother, who has also been in treatment.

Speaking about a treasured diary of his late mother, Barry quoted one entry which read: “Well, tonight went okay for me so I hope I have the strength to not touch anything tomorrow,” and said: “I got to read that at Christmas. I sent a picture to my brother, because he was in rehab over Christmas. I sent him that picture of her last page. I said, ‘Just look at that. You’ve got a chance now.’ You can feel the pain in this.”

Along with losing his mother at a young age, Barry’s uncle passed away after battling a drug addiction, while various family members, including his father also suffered.

Barry said: “I had an uncle, Alan – he passed away. Heroin. He was my nannie’s boy. He was very present for us for a good few years. He was my mum’s brother. But he passed away. He was only 40. He had an overdose.

“I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict. You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it.

“My father passed away as a result of similar and I lost my mum to it. I’ve lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs.”