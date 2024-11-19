Barry Keoghan began enjoying life more when he stopped "making excuses for stuff".

Barry Keoghan has a strong team around him

The 32-year-old actor has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and Barry has hailed his "team" for creating a strong support system around him.

He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "I've got a really strong team around me. People I massively care about and they massively care about me. They're everything.

"I've got a right-hand man who doesn't leave my side - he's outside. You know, literally, he comes everywhere with me. He's responsible for a lot of stuff."

Barry has also relied on his own resilience to cope with the pitfalls of fame and success.

The acclaimed actor believes that therapy sessions have helped him to cope with the pressures, too.

He said: "I'm just in strong in myself, you know? When you make a decision to step up and rise up to it, and ... get on with it, understand that you need to do stuff like therapy to grow and be honest with yourself about certain things. That's when you grow.

"When you're making excuses for stuff, you're not getting anywhere. I think that's one of the reasons why I'm starting to enjoy life as it is."

Barry is dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and he recently admitted to being "in awe" of her work ethic.

The actor - who began dating Sabrina back in 2023 - said on 'The Jess Cagle Show': "I don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know?

"I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her [commitment] and the standards that she sets, especially being on that [‘Please Please Please’] music video. She knows the vision, she knows what she wants."