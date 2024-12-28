Barry Keoghan gets starstruck.

The 32-year-old actor may have been nominated for an Oscar and won a BAFTA for his role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ but still gets overwhelmed when he meets stars he has long admired.

He recently told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I do get starstruck. If I’m in awe of someone, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Massive fan. Sorry, I can’t talk. Sorry, my eyes are twitching right now.’

“And they’re like, ‘Calm down bro, it’s cool.’ “

Barry and his brother spent a lot of their childhood in foster care as their drug-addicted mother – who died when he was 12 years old – was unable to care for them, and the ‘Bird’ star hopes he can be an inspiration to others, particularly young people with ADHD.

He said: “I’ve got ADHD. I’m working with it and I get to show kids who are curious about getting into this industry… it gives them nope, ‘Well, if he can do it, ADHD boy or whoever…’

“I’d like to use a platform for that reason. For younger kids to have a bit of confidence and be optimistic and not let backgrounds or what they went through hold them back.

“I’m working really hard to set up some things at home, in the UK as well, in helping these kids.”

Despite his success, Barry loves the fact his friends back in Ireland won't let stardom go to his head.

He previously told Sunday Times Style magazine: “One day you’re there with them in the youth club playing football, the next you’re on the fecking screen. I know how I’d react to that — ‘No way!’, ‘You think you’re so great!’

"In the pub they’re like, ‘Hollywood, this is on you,’ or, ‘Leave your Hollywood at the door.’

"But it’s not a bad thing, it’s just the Irish way of bringing you down.

"It’s humbling and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You need a bit of craic and charm and banter.”