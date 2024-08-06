Bats cause chaos on Bridget Jones set

Bats have caused chaos on the set of the new 'Bridget Jones' film, 'Mad About The Boy'.

When Renee Zellweger and the cast and crew landed in Keswick, in the Lake District, to film scenes for the eagerly anticipated movie, they were met with opposition from bat experts, who worried about the impact production would have on the local bat population.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Filming ended up being paused by some bat experts who raised concerns about the local bat population and how they could be affected.

"Apparently they were worried about whether the bats could be disturbed, which made for a right old headache.

"An agreement was reached but it has become a running joke on the set. In the middle of fields in the Lake District, no one expected any issues."

Meanwhile, there was also trouble during filming in London's leafy Hampstead as locals complained about the movie disrupting their daily lives.

A source told The Sun: "[Areas] with stars such as Harry Styles, Rami Malek, Ricky Gervais and Rowan Atkinson, living there are all getting letters from the production about not interrupting shots.

"It’s gone down like a lead balloon with some of them and of course some of the normal people who live and work there.

"The letters have informed them about when filming is taking place and they have been asked to either leave their homes during this time or not to come and go at certain times."