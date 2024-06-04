Bebe Rexha had fans removed from her concert after they threw items at the stage.

The 34-year-older singer - who was hospitalised last year when she was hit in the face by a phone during a show in New York City - halted her performance in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday (01.06.24) to have a number of audience members ejected from the venue.

Fan footage shared on social media showed Bebe warn the audience about throwing things towards the stage.

She said in one clip: "If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges to the other guy. I would love to become richer."

The 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' singer assured fans she was making a "joke" and "not inviting" such behaviour.

Another clip showed a gig-goer being escorted from the venue by police after seemingly throwing something.

Apologising for the disruption, Bebe said: "It didn't have to go that far."

In June 2023, the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer received stitches in hospital after a phone was thrown off stage, splitting her eyebrow and causing a black eye.

Nicolas Malvagna was later arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

He reportedly told police at the time: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

During a court hearing in February, the man took an offer for the charges to be dismissed after completing 40 days of community service, but he must adhere to a six-month order of protection.

A number of artists have spoken out about fans throwing things to the stage after Harry Styles, Drake, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were all struck by flying objects during their gigs.

Adele previously blasted at her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City, the 'I Drink Wine' singer said: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"

Jason Derulo also blasted fans for being "disrespectful" to their favourite performers.

He told TMZ: "It's not a moment, you don't get anything from that, all you do is disrespect the artist."

But the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker also urged artists to stop using fans' phones to take photos during their gigs as he thinks it is encouraging the practice.

He said: "I feel like it's not a good thing, if an artist comes really close and you can try to pass your phone, I get that, but launching the phone on the stage, that's crazy. I think it should be up to the celebrity to stop it, but that needs to be a conversation."