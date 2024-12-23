Victoria and David Beckham will be spending Christmas in Miami, Florida.

David & Victoria pick Miami with Brooklyn for Christmas

The couple will be shunning their native UK and gathering their loved ones together in the US for a sun-soaked break in the Sunshine State, according to their son Brooklyn, who will be attending the family Christmas along with his wife Nicola and his siblings.

Brooklyn, 25, told The Sunday Times newspaper: "The family will all be together in Miami this year, which will be lovely."

The aspiring chef went on to reveal what presents he will be buying for his loved ones, saying: "Maybe a bottle of wine for my dad, while my brothers are really into clothes and trainers. Last year we got [my sister] Harper a travel make-up kit that she still uses, so something along those lines again for her."

Brooklyn also revealed he has a Christmas Day tradition which involves buying brand new silk pyjamas and wearing them all day.

He added: "It has become a little tradition for Nicola and me to buy each other really comfy matching silk pyjamas. We’ll normally wear them all day."

Brooklyn - who married actress Nicola in 2022 - previously revealed he's been taking marriage advice from his dad, who has been married to Victoria since 1999.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "My dad was just always [like], 'Look, just always treat her [Nicola] like a princess'.

"Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing."

He added: "I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go. I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun.

"She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great."