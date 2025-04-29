Bella Ramsey has "never really enjoyed" being famous.

Bella Ramsey has 'never really enjoyed' being famous

The 21-year-old star has been in the industry for a number of years now and was "so terrified" of committing to 'The Last of Us' because of the further level of notoriety it would bring, but is aware that that sort of attention will "die off" eventually.

Bella told Interview magazine: "It’s always felt quite trivial, and I’ve never really enjoyed it, but I can just accept I’m going to go and do it, it’ll be what it will be, and then it will be done. I was so terrified of signing on to 'The Last of Us' and the idea of reaching a level of fame that doesn’t go away, not being able to backtrack from that. But I realize now that actually, you reach this level of fame that stays for a few months while the show’s coming out, and then it does sort of die off. If you don’t do anything to maintain that level of fame, the world moves on, which I’m so grateful for."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star has reached the milestone of living alone for the first time and did have a few housemates at one point but "much prefers" how things are now even though it "can be lonely" from time to time.

Bella added: "I lived alone during season two in Vancouver, but this is my first time living alone where I’m not away somewhere for work.

"Yeah, I like it. I did live with a few housemates before, and I much prefer living alone. It can be lonely, but now I’ve found friends in London close by, which is helpful. A lot of my friends are older than me and already have their lives and their friends that they’ve had since they were young, so I’m kind of on the outskirts of their life and their friend groups. It’s nice to have people around who are a similar age to me. Less lonely, for sure."