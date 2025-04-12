Bella Thorne has accused Mickey Rourke of bruising her pelvic bone with a metal grinder while shooting a movie.

Bella Thorne starred alongside Mickey Rourke in the thriller film

The 27-year-old actress has taken to social media to slam her 'Girl' co-star, describing working with Mickey as "one of the all-time worst experiences" of her career.

After Mickey was recently warned about his behaviour on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK, Bella wrote on Instagram: "This f***ing dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man - In a scene Where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress. (sic)"

In 'Girl', Bella played a young woman who returns to her hometown with the intention of murdering her abusive dad.

But the actress has now accused Mickey, 72, of trying to "humiliate" her during the shoot.

In a separate post, Bella wrote: "So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers - so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers.

"In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie.

"Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did. (sic)"