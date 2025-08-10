Bella Thorne was "obsessed" with Lil Wayne during her school years.

The 27-year-old actress fell in love with hip-hop music while she was starring in Shake It Up, the Disney sitcom that also featured Zendaya, and Bella even wrote a school essay about her admiration for Lil Wayne.

Asked to recall the first single she ever downloaded, Bella told the Observer newspaper: "I was in Shake It Up when I started falling in love with hip-hop. I went on a binge and discovered BedRock by Young Money. I was so obsessed that I ended up writing an essay about why I admire Lil Wayne for school."

Bella also revealed that she knows every word of 6 Foot 7 Foot, Wayne's 2010 single.

She shared: "I became obsessed with 6 Foot 7 Foot by Lil Wayne featuring Cory Gunz because of the music video. The incredible visuals made it easy to memorise the lyrics, even though he’s an incredibly fast rapper."

Meanwhile, Bella previously claimed that all child stars should have access to a therapist.

The actress has been through lots of ups and downs during her time in the spotlight, and Bella thinks other child stars would also benefit from seeing a therapist.

She told People: "There should be real therapy mandated for children growing up and becoming famous overnight.

"I think Chappell Roan just spoke about this too — how you’d be crazy not to go crazy because it’s just too much at points in your life.

"If the correct guardrails aren’t in place — and even when they are in place — things can still go wrong."

Bella wishes that she had access to a therapist during her younger years, but she feels it was "still taboo" at the time.

The former Disney star said: "I definitely wouldn’t give my younger self advice except, 'Go talk to somebody.' But when I grew up, therapy wasn’t really ... That was still taboo. And even now, it’s still quite taboo, where you’re like, 'Guys, what world are we living in?' I think we all need therapy."