Ben Affleck is as bad at flirting as his uptight character in ‘The Accountant 2’.

Ben Affleck is as bad at flirting as his uptight character in ‘The Accountant 2’

The 51-year-old actor, who recently divorced from Jennifer Lopez, opened up about his weakness with the opposite sex while speaking during a recent press junket for the sequel to the 2016 thriller, in which he revealed how much he relates to socially awkward Christian Wolff.

He said: “Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out – he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there.

“You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable – like so many of us.”

Ben also reflected on the broader challenges of dating, saying: “It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

He praised his character’s effort to be open, including an awkward but heartfelt attempt at line-dancing during a date in the film.

“It was kind of a lovely thing,” he said. “I probably am not going to get a lot more demands for my line-dancing work (in movies.) I don’t know. The phone hasn’t rung yet.”

Ben’s comments come months after finalising his divorce from 54-year-old singer and actor Jennifer Lopez in January.

The pair had rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, but officially ended their marriage two years later in 2024.

In a recent interview with GQ, Ben described the separation as “drama-free” and said Jennifer was still “somebody (he has) a lot of respect for”.

Jennifer, who released the autobiographical film the ‘Greatest Love Story Never Told’, has not publicly commented on the split.

According to multiple reports, Ben has been “casually dating” but has not entered into a new relationship.

He was briefly linked to Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during the summer of 2023.

Ben was previously married to 52-year-old actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

Reports have suggested he “wants another chance” with her, though sources claim she does not feel the same.