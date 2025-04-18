Ben Affleck has quipped that his childhood pal Matt Damon is "upstaging him" with his rock-solid abs.

Ben Affleck has teased Matt Damon over his impressive body transformation

Topless pictures of the 54-year-old Hollywood star on the set of Christopher Nolan's new movie 'The Odyssey' were recently released with Affleck's 'Good Will Hunting' co-star showing off his eye-popping body transformation.

And while the 'Gone Girl' star admits he has huge "respect" for his friend because it's not easy building muscle like that at their age, he joked that he doesn't like him looking better than him.

He joked with 'Access Hollywood' at Thursday's (17.04.25) premiere of his new movie 'The Accountant 2': "You see, this is the face that's like, they just told him that there were photographers out there so he's like 'I'm flexing my abs, are you watching me? Take my picture!'"

He continued: "I have to say, I have to give him respect.

"As you get on in life, it's less and less easy to do this, as I can tell you, and he is getting it done."

Affleck gushed that he is "kind of impressed" by how "good" Damon looks.

He went on: "And I'm a little bit — yeah, I don't like it, I feel like he's upstaging me, but what are you gonna do?

"I gotta respect it. He does look pretty good, I'm kind of impressed."

Damon stars as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey' alongside stars including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Jon Bernthal.

Meanwhile, Damon previously admitted he couldn't "imagine living under" the same "scrutiny" as Affleck.

The pals met growing up and have had "parallel careers in a lot of ways", but Affleck has typically drawn more attention from the outside world.

Speaking on the Radio Times podcast in 2024, he said: "25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge but they ignored me.

"I wasn’t an exciting story; the guy who’s married, it’s boring! Scandal and sex, that’s what people would read magazines for. I’ve been really lucky.

"Especially when I look at ['The Instigators' co-star] Casey’s brother, Ben. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can’t imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years."