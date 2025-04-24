Ben Affleck's kids ridicule his "terrible" movies.

Ben Affleck's kids are tough critics

The 'Accountant 2' star - who has Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and 13-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - admitted his kids are "very tough" critics and won't hold back their thoughts, even in the middle of watching his films.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Ben said: “My kids are very tough and they don’t censor their criticism.

“I mean, they’ll sit right next to me watching a movie and while it’s happening [say], ‘This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible. Why did you do this?’

“Like, you could wait till it ended, you know what I mean?”

One particular movie his brood really didn't like was 1998's 'Armageddon', which they branded "stupid".

Ben said: “During COVID, all the kids were in the house and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s watch a movie.’ I thought maybe the kids will like 'Armageddon'.

"Almost immediately, it was like, ‘What? What is this? This is so stupid. Are you kidding me?’

“My son was like, ‘This doesn’t make sense.’ This is not a logic-based film! That is not one of the criteria we used making this!”

Because of their tough stance, Ben was amazed when his kids liked his latest movie, 'The Accountant 2' - and thinks they were just as "shocked" that he got "lucky" enough to finally found an "OK" project.

He said: “They liked it. At first, it was one of those things like … what’s the catch? I was like, ‘What? You really liked it?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, it was good.'

“They were shocked as if I got lucky, like this magical accident happened and something I did was OK!” the actor quipped.

The 52-year-old actor recently admitted Samuel is baffled by the fact he is friends with some "very cool" people and can't understand why they want to hang out with his dad.

He told E! News: “My son loves everybody, but he’s shocked that I somehow know people he thinks are cool. He’s like, ‘Why do these people want to hang out with my dad?’ Which may be a valuable question, but I’m getting away with it.”