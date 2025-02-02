Grammys producer Ben Winston struggled when putting together the In Memoriam section, which will include Liam Payne.

Ben Winston talks Grammys tribute to Liam Payne

Ben was a close friend of Liam, 31, and worked with One Direction on music videos for 'Night Changes', 'You I' and 'Midnight Memories' among others and he admitted it was devastating to pick out clips of Liam to include among other musicians who died over the past year.

Speaking about Sunday's (02.02.25) show, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, Ben told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it. But, no, there will be no One Direction performance.

"He was the most beautiful, wonderful boy and I love him very, very much. He is in, of course, our ‘in memoriam’, without question.

“And actually that is a very sad thing for me — when you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened.

“Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people — not just me who loved Liam, but for many."

Liam died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

And, he will also be remembered at the BRIT awards in March, with bosses hoping his former bandmates will be involved.

A source said: “The tribute for Liam is in the early stages, with possibilities being explored, but there is a buzz around celebrating the singer.

"Of course, fans hope the remaining One Direction bandmates could come together on stage — it would be unforgettable."