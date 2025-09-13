Benedict Cumberbatch likes to "disguise" himself when he's out in public with his family so they can have their "privacy".

The Sherlock star is married to actress/director Sophie Hunter and they are parents to three sons and Benedict, 49, admits he doesn't want to draw attention to them when they are out and about admitting he loves Halloween because he can wear a mask without looking strange.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, he explained: "My favourite is Halloween. I went as [Star Wars character] Chewbacca last year and it was just great.

"I was dancing along to the music that a Michael Jackson impersonator was playing, but I couldn't really see where I was.

"The Michael Jackson impersonator was getting really angry 'cause I was sort of coming towards his cardboard, and people were turning from focusing on him to dancing Chewbacca there.

"And, and he was apparently going: 'Hee hee! Hee hee!' Somewhere someone might have that on-the, the t'interweb.''

The actor went on to add: "But you know, I think, to be honest, when it comes to this sort of thing, or a premiere or just, you know, being in a theatre or something, you're in a theatre, that's the natural habitat of an actor, even if you're the other side of it-and in the audience, and I don't bother disguising myself.

"With my family, I try to [disguise myself] because I do not want the attention drawn on them. I want them to have the right to their privacy-and their time.

"But apart from that, I just have to own it. It takes an effort though.

"It's very weird walking into a room and everyone - well, a lot of people might recognise you, you don't know anyone."

Benedict was joined on the podcast by his The Roses co-star Olivia Colman, and she revealed fans often approach her and ask for pictures even when she's in the bathroom.

She said: "[They do it when I'm] having a wee. 'Can we have a selfie?' Oh yeah, I've had knocks on the door, in the cubicle door, in the loo. And when you're washing your hands."

Olivia went on to reveal she stopped going out for a while but moving to a home outside of London has helped her become a bit "braver".

She said: "Well, actually moving out of London, and I never fell out of love with London, I love it.

"But, um, it has helped me enormously. To, to be able to go to big spaces where people don't look at you.

"And so now I feel like I can come back years later to London. I'm, I'm a bit braver. I've managed to knock some of the fear out of myself."