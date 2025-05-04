Selena Gomez has taught Benny Blanco that life can be "so much easier" with love.

Selena Gomez has taught Benny Blanco how life can be 'so much easier' with love

The 32-year-old singer and actress is engaged to record producer Benny, 37, and he revealed that ever since they met, she has made him aware of the benefits that come with having "patience and love" for someone else.

Asked about the most inspirational woman he has ever worked with, he told ELLE: "Most recently, it became Selena. When you’re recording someone, it’s like a therapy session. You say, 'Hey, how you doing?' They say, 'Oh, I’m doing great.”' And you say, 'No, how you really doing?' They go, 'No, I’m doing good' And then you say, 'How you really doing' And then they’re like, 'I hate this! I want to do this. I want to do that.'

"You get deep with someone, and you never know how it’s going to go.

"I learned from Selena that when you have patience and love for another person, it makes everything so much easier."

Benny was then asked about the "biggest lesson" that the former Disney Channel star had taught him, but instead answered with a moral that his mom instilled into him about treating everyone equally no matter what their status in life.

He said: "My mom is very much a karma person. She always says, “'Treat people the way you want to be treated.' And I know it sounds so corny. But people don’t do it! You should treat the best NBA player in the world the same way you treat the person valeting cars. You’re not supposed to prioritize people based on what they do."

Away from his career, Benny is passionate about cooking and has curated a "whole menu of things" that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress is impressed with.

He said: "I’m very attentive. I know what my crowd wants. I know the hits with Selena, so I’m going to cook her exactly what she wants. She’s not gonna want, like, sea urchin. She’s a steak dinner type of girl. She wants mashed potatoes, some creamed spinach.

"I have a whole menu of things she likes, so whenever she’s hungry, I have them in my back pocket. I prep a lot of stuff and freeze it. She loves coconut shrimp, so I’ll prep a bunch of them, and then I just drop them in the deep fryer when she wants them. I make personal chicken pot pies for her, in little ramekins."