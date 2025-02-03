Benson Boone has hilariously apologised for adjusting his crotch onstage at the Grammy Awards.

Benson Boone went viral for grabbing his crotch at the Grammys

The 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker, 22, went viral for his performance of the hit at the star-studded bash at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (02.02.25), not for his high-energy set, including several of his signature back flips, but for "aggressively" rearranging the material of his baby blue jumpsuit in an awkward area.

He has since confessed the ensemble was "extremely restricting" in "certain areas".

Taking to his Instagram Story to share a topless selfie post-Grammys, Benson wrote: "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas. (sic)"

Before he jumped onstage, he was joined in the audience by model Heidi Klum, 51, and stand-up Nikki Glaser, 40, who ripped off his suit to reveal the skintight jumpsuit.

Benson lost out on the Best New Artist prize, which went to 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker Chappell Roan, 26.

Speaking on the red carpet before the performance, Benson admitted he was feeling "a lot of" nervous "energy flowing through" his body.

He told PEOPLE: "I'm doing really good. As you can tell there's a lot of energy flowing through my body right now.

"This is very crazy for me. There's a lot of cool people here. I'm really excited to perform. I'm kind of like... c******* my pants right now."

The 'Slow It Down' singer only realised he could sing around five years ago, and cannot believe it's his job now.

He said: "In between four-and-a-half and five years ago I discovered I could sing.

Ever since then I do it every day. It's like my greatest passion and I'm just happy that I could make a living out of it."