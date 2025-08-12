Bethenny Frankel is "afraid" to date.

The Real Housewives of New York City star - who has been married twice and previously dated Tom Villante and was engaged to Paul Bernon for three years until May 2024 - can't "bring herself" to start looking for love again because the bad experiences she has had in the past has made her too "hesitant" to put herself back out there.

She said in a TikTok video: "I'm afraid to date. It's not like I'm actually actively afraid. It's like, I am so hesitant, because you know how, like, when you get food poisoning, you're just scared to eat that food again, even though rationally you know that, like, you're likely not gonna get food poisoning again from that same food, but you just can't bring yourself to do it?"

The 54-year-old star explained her reluctance came "after all of these months of not dating at all" and just when she thinks she might give it a go, she "runs away".

She said: "I dip my foot in and think I'm gonna do it, and then start talking to someone, and then I run away.

"I like stick my foot in the pool and then I'm like, 'It's too cold. I don't want to go in,' and I'm doing that a lot.

"So maybe one day that pool will be warm enough and it'll be a beautiful enough day to like get in, but until that day, I'm not even dipping my toe in anymore."

The Skinny Girl founder - who has daughter Bryn, 15, with second ex-husband Jason Hoppy - previously admitted the guys she likes can find her intimidating.

She told the Hot Mess podcast: “What I run into is extremely successful men that by anybody’s standards are very wealthy, very successful, very smart.

"Then they meet someone like me, but they start to question their own business. How successful they are. No matter what, it will be intimidating. It just will on some level."

And she admitted dating in the public eye can be difficult.

She said: "People think because you’re photographed with one person that you’re all of a sudden married again or engaged again.

“And I've tried to keep things on the DL because of Miami, and you know the paparazzi is worse there than anywhere."