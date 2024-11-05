Bethenny Frankel hasn’t always enjoyed celebrating her birthday.

Bethenny Frankel had a complicated relationship with her mom

The 54-year-old star shared her birthday with her mom Bernadette - who died of lung cancer in April - and Bethenny has now admitted that their "complicated" relationship made it difficult for her to celebrate the occasion.

The TV star wrote on Instagram: "I was born on my mother’s 20th birthday. I was never public about sharing her birthday. Our relationship was complicated at best and it represented pain and shame. Its symbolism was inescapable.

"Birthdays have always been an incredible source of anxiety. Like Goldilocks, too little was too little and too much was too much. The biggest trauma in my life was this mother daughter relationship, and we were tethered to one another on this one day. As a child I would get physically sick every year."

By contrast, Bethenny admitted that she now feels "lighter" and "happier".

The TV star also revealed that she feels proud of her age and who she's become.

Bethenny - who turned 54 on Monday (04.11.24) - continued: "This year, I feel free, lighter, happier as if something has been lifted. It has been profoundly transformative. I am proud of my age and of the mother, friend, partner and person I am and I am truly happy. I have everything I want and need.

"Thank you for giving me the greatest gift I could ever ask for which is your love, understanding and support. I learn from you every day.

"Happy Birthday to myself… xoxo [celebration emojis]

"PS. I can’t wait to show you the vintage Mercedes I bought in her honor… #happybirthday #birthday #loveyourself #happy #adventure (sic)"