Angelina Jolie has been "betrayed a lot" in her life.
The 49-year-old actress has admitted that she doesn't have a lot of close friends, acknowledging that her successful movie career has has a negative impact on her social life.
The Oscar-winning star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t really have those kinds of relationships.
"Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.
"I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."
Despite this, Angelina acknowledged that she likes to spend time with the people she loves.
The actress-turned-director - who has kids Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 - explained: "If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love.
"I’m not somebody begging to be alone. I’m not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.' Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody. I love doing something that makes them happy. That really does make me happy."
Angelina also believes she's been able to develop a strong bond with her fans through her film projects.
The Hollywood star explained: "To go into a room full of people you don’t know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that’s really nice."
Tagged in Angelina Jolie