Angelina Jolie feels she's been betrayed a lot in her life

The 49-year-old actress has admitted that she doesn't have a lot of close friends, acknowledging that her successful movie career has has a negative impact on her social life.

The Oscar-winning star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t really have those kinds of relationships.

"Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.

"I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."

Despite this, Angelina acknowledged that she likes to spend time with the people she loves.

The actress-turned-director - who has kids Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 - explained: "If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love.

"I’m not somebody begging to be alone. I’m not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.' Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody. I love doing something that makes them happy. That really does make me happy."

Angelina also believes she's been able to develop a strong bond with her fans through her film projects.

The Hollywood star explained: "To go into a room full of people you don’t know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that’s really nice."