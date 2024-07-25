Bette Midler was "so confused" by TikTok.

Bette Midler recently spent hours on TikTok

The 78-year-old actress sat down to use the viral video-sharing app for the first time after her character in the new comedy film 'The Fabulous Four' did the same but admitted that it took her by surprise because she spent several hours on it without even realising.

She told US TV show 'Extra: "I was so confused. “ I went on at 10 in the morning and I didn’t get off until two in the afternoon. I said, ‘What happened? What happened? Where did the day go?’"

Bette recently joined the viral app and while she has only posted two videos so far, she already has almost 300,000 followers.

Speaking in her first video posted to the site, she explained: "Hi everybody. I am on TikTok, yes I am and I'll tell you why. Because everybody on that platform is absolutely hilarious and I want to be at that party too!"

The 'Hocus Pocus' star has become something of a legend in the world of musical theatre over the years but recently admitted that her father wasn't keen on the idea of her seeking such a career in the first place.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she explained: "I never said 'I'm gonna try', I said 'I'm going to do this'. For me, there was nothing else. I couldn't do anything else. This was what I could do and I loved it with all my heart. And I was going to do it. My dad was a problem. My dad never liked any of it; he was a working-class guy. I loved him with all my heart and in the end, he wrote me a really nice note."

But the 'Beahces' actress explained that her father's death served as a "release" to her in the way she saw the world.

"Every kid dreams of a note at the end, and it answered everything. In a funny way, his passing released me from the cynicism that he put on me, and that was a good thing because one wants to be joyful in this life."