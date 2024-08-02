Bette Midler feels "invisible" because of her age.

Bette Midler has recalled being overwhelmed by fame

The 78-year-old star has recalled being overwhelmed by fame during her younger years, likening her experience to that of The Beatles - but Bette acknowledges that her life has changed in recent years.

Asked about her early experience of fame, Bette told The Hollywood Reporter: "I cannot say that it was the most thrilling thing that ever happened. It could be pretty scary. And when I watch old footage of The Beatles or Liz Taylor getting crushed, it’s a little bit of a trigger for me, but fortunately, those days are past and I have a whole skill set of passing completely unnoticed."

Asked how she manages to remain "unnoticed", Bette replied: "Well, now I’m invisible because I’m old. But in the old days, I had no makeup and very down-market clothes, and I would put a hat on my head or a turban. And nobody wants to know you with a turban on your head."

Bette's dad, Fred, hardly ever watched her perform, and the actress believes that his "old school" approach has provided her with a source of motivation.

The Grammy-winning star said: "It was disappointing, but I kind of got it.

"He was very straitlaced. He was very puritanical and was the enforcer in his family, and he hated that role. But if he saw his sister smoking, he’d beat the crap out of her, that kind of thing. Old school.

"But he was what he was. He did the best he could. He provided three square meals. He never struck my mother.

"Love and child-rearing were a different thing in those days. If you didn’t behave, you got the belt. People didn’t talk about their frickin’ feelings every five minutes. They just didn’t."