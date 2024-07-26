Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg have slept in separate bedrooms for 40 years.

Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg have slept apart for 40 years

The 78-year-old 'Gypsy' star tied the knot with the actor back in 1984 after knowing each other for just six weeks and she's now revealed the secret to their lasting relationship is sleeping separately - insisting they made the decision to have their own bedrooms because of Martin's snoring.

When asked about the secret to her lasting marriage, Bette told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Separate bedrooms. My husband snores."

She added of her marriage: "It's been a fabulous ride."

Bette previously revealed the relationship works because the couple - who are parents to actress daughter Sophie - give each other space and know when to stop arguing.

She told PEOPLE: "I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other’s faces all the time ...

"[Giving in during an argument is] very hard. But sometimes you have to say, ‘It’s not worth it. The fight is not worth it. You have your way and maybe next Thursday I’ll have mine.’ Keep supporting each other. That’s hard, too."

Bette and Martin first met in 1981 but didn't actually go out on their first date until 1984 and the ended up getting married just six weeks later.

They eloped to Las Vegas and said their vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Bette previously revealed the couple lived in separate houses for several months at the start of their marriage, telling Vanity Fair magazine: "I hardly knew him!"

However, they later decided to move in together and Bette knew she'd made the right choice. During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, the actress explained: "It was time. I was in my late 30s, and he and I both wanted to have a family. It was romantic and not romantic at the same time."