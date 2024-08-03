Bette Midler "did it all" during her younger years.

Bette Midler has opened up about her younger years

The 78-year-old star has stressed that "you’re only young once" and Bette admitted that she "had a lot of boyfriends" when she was younger.

The award-winning star told The Hollywood Reporter: "You know, you’re only young once.

"I had such fun. I had a lot of boyfriends. We did it all. And it was great fun until it wasn’t. And then everything came to a screeching halt and life intervened."

Bette dated Aaron Russo - her former manager who died in 2007, aged 64 - at one point in time, and the actress has admitted that she still misses him.

She shared: "I miss him. I think of him often. I never met anyone quite like him.

"I still meet people who say, 'Oh, wasn’t he a gangster?' And I say, 'No, he was just this Jewish guy.' Everyone thinks he was some Italian mobster."

Meanwhile, Bette admitted earlier this year that her failed sitcom was a "big mistake".

The actress starred in her own sitcom in 2000, but the show proved to be a flop and Bette looks back on the project with some regrets.

During an appearance on the 'Fail Better' podcast, Bette admitted: "It was a big, big mistake."

Lindsay Lohan actually starred in the pilot episode of the show.

However, the Hollywood star subsequently withdrew from the project, and Bette views Lindsay's exit as a major turning point for the show.

The veteran star explained: "Things happened that were so astonishing. I didn't know those things could happen.

"For instance, Lindsay Lohan was cast as my daughter in the pilot. Well, after the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn't want to do it. Or she had other fish to fry. So Lindsay Lohan left the building. and I said, 'Well, now what do you do?'"