Beyonce begs her mom to stop posting "too much" on social media.

Beyonce thinks her mom Tina Knowles posts too much on social media

The 43-year-old superstar has been joined on her Cowboy Carter world tour by daughters Blue, 13, and eight-year-old Rumi, and her proud mother Tina Knowles can't help but share photos and videos of the family moments online, despite the Crazy in Love singer - who also has Rumi's twin, son Sir, with husband Jay-Z - asking her not to do so.

Speaking to Kate and Oliver Hudson on their Sibling Revelry podcast, Tina said: "I'm still crying. I'm still like, 'I can't believe this.'

"I'm screaming louder than anybody when Blue and Rumi me come out, not as much for me, but for them...

"I'm the biggest cheerleader. I post 25 videos, and then I get a call, and Beyoncé will be like, 'Mama, can you not post so much? Like c'mon now, when are you ever going to stop posting? You're doing too much.' "

But the 71-year-old matriarch insisted she still finds her daughter's career "really exciting" and won't ever be "jaded" by her success.

She said: "I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted, it's still really exciting for me.

"I just think about how blessed we are to be passionate about something and for it to come to life like that. I mean, I don't take it for granted. Ever."

Tina - who also has daughter Solange with ex-husband Mathew Knowles - recently warned of the "difficulties" that come from parents and children going into business together.

Speaking on the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she told Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: "There are difficulties sometimes because if you’re dealing with your child or you’re dealing with your mother, you know, you have disagreements.

"I’m the one that always caves. I’ve been like that since I was young. If my kids are mad at me, I can’t take it. I’ll apologise."

Prior to Beyonce's fame, Tina worked as a hairdresser and owned a salon in Texas, but it was only in 2024 that she managed to persuade the Single Ladies hitmaker to co-found the haircare brand Cécred with her.

She said: "It has been a dream of mine forever and Beyonce has been a big dream of hers, so we have talked about it for years and years and years but she was just not interested in pursuing another business because in her younger years she completely focused on her singing and her skills and all of that. It took some convincing. ~

"I was like 'I'll work on it, we can work on it together...' and finally she said 'Okay, we can start on it'. I didn't want to do it by myself. I just felt like at this point in my life, I didn't want to work that hard for once. I wound up working hard anyway but it's been a labour of love.

[Beyonce] is on the stage with hot lights and she wears wigs a lot and she has managed to keep her hair beautiful and healthy, but that is not an easy task when you're in show business!"