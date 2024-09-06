Beyonce has declared she's "grateful for another year" after celebrating her 43rd birthday.

Beyonce spent her birthday on holiday

The pop superstar marked the milestone on Wednesday (04.09.24) and two days later she thanked fans for all their well wishes and shared some snaps from an exotic holiday in a mystery destination with her rapper husband Jay Z.

In a post on Instagram, the singer wrote: "I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes."

She shared a picture showing her cuddled up to Jay Z on an outdoor sofa as well as another in which she was seen standing in a tropical setting holding a drink and some balloons.

Another shot showed off the luxury villa where they were staying which boasted stunning sea views and a private pool, while she also shared snaps of herself smoking a cigar in the sea and heavily promoting her drinks brand SirDavis from her beach-side vacation.

The singer appears to be enjoying some well-deserved time off after a busy year launching her country music album 'Cowboy Carter'.

After releasing the record in March, Beyonce admitted she's no longer motivated by "charts and sales.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said of the record's critics: "When you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift.

"But when I see Shaboozey [Cowboy Carter collaborator] tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me."

She added: "There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it's impossible to go backward.

"I'm very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album."