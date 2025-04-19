Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly looking for a UK home.

Beyonce and Jay Z looking for UK base?

The superstar couple are said to be interested in purchasing a home in the scenic Cotswolds although their property in LA will always be their primary residence.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases.

"They will always be based in LA but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does.'

"They are focused on the Cotswolds now because of the land and space. They've stayed there. They've been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision."

And, the pair - who have seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi and daughter Blue Ivy, 13, together - are reportedly hoping to find a short-term UK base while Beyonce tours Europe this summer.

The insider said: "Beyonce wants touring to feel as normal as possible for the kids which is why hotels aren't ideal.

"They have two [UK] properties in mind. Daylesford, Lord Bamford's 1,700-acre estate, perhaps? Or Blenheim Palace?"

Beyonce's' Cowboy Carter Tour' is scheduled to kick off on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California, and conclude on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada.

The European leg includes nine dates, with six shows in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16, and three shows in Paris at Stade de France on June 19, 21, and 22.