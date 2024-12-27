Beyoncé is thought to have been paid $20 million for her half-time performance during Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL broadcast.

The singer, 43, performed for 13 minutes on the field at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston at the halfway point of the Baltimore Ravens clash against the Houston Texans, alongside guests Shaboozey, Post Malone and her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

DailyMail.com has now reported the singer earned more than $1 million per minute for her time on Netflix.

It said the estimated $20 million figure she may have been paid for the gig also came from social media deals, with “several people” said to have claimed the huge sum was also part of a larger deal with Beyoncé and Netflix.

The Mail added it has been reported the singer inked a three-project deal with the streaming giant in 2019, which is now two-thirds done.

It said the first part was a documentary that showed her 2019 performance at Coachella, which is also said to have earned her $20 million.

Beyoncé's half-time show during the NFL Christmas blockbuster has also made headlines as it was her first performance since her rapper husband Jay-Z, 55, was accused of rape – with a lawsuit alleging he and jailed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York in 2000.

Jay-Z has furiously denied the allegations, while a lawyer for Combs – who has been behind bars in New York since September awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering prostitution – also denied the accusations.

Beyoncé was last on stage in October, 2023, to wrap up her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyoncé's Christmas show was her third major showing at halftime of an NFL game as she was also the solo headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and a special guest alongside Bruno Mars during Coldplay’s Super Bowl show in 2016.